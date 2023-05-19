Woman mistakes 'xx' for kisses in email, sues boss | Know what happened next

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE The woman, identified as Karina Gasparova, worked as a project manager at the London office of the essDOCS.

In a bizarre incident, an employee sued their boss after for sexual harassment for concluding an official email with 'xx', reported BBC.

Karina Gasparova, a project manager at the London office of the essDOCS took her boss Alexander Goulandris and the company to the employment tribunal claiming sexual harassment, discrimination and unfair dismissal. EssDOCS is a company that provides 'paperless trade solutions'.

Here is what the email that was sent to Gasparova by Goulandris read:

"Can you please complete the following:

The solution us currently used by xx Agris companies and yy Barge lines in corn cargoes in south-north flows in the ???? waterways.

Also, can you remind me of what the balance of the rollout will be and the approx. timing.

Thanks"

The woman argued the 'xx' referred to kisses, 'yy' to sexual contact while '????' was a coded way of asking 'when she would be ready' to engage in sexual acts.

However, the tribunal at the London Central Court did not agree with Gasparova's accusations after hearing the entire case and further termed her perception of events as 'skewed perception of everyday events', reported BBC.

She submitted a formal grievance letter in April 2021 against Mr Goulandris, but resigned after it was rejected, the hearing was told. Ms Gasparova's claims of sexual harassment, discrimination and unfair dismissal were rejected and she was ordered to pay £5,000 costs to essDOCS.

