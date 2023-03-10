Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bizarre! Doctors remove Vodka bottle from man's stomach in Nepal

A mind-boggling incident was reported from Nepal where doctors removed a vodka bottle from the stomach of a 26-year-old man which in turn lead to the arrest of a person, media reports said on Friday. Doctors found the bottle during a medical check up after Nursad Mansuri of Gujara Municipality in Rautahat district complained of severe abdominal pain.

Mansuri had been complaining of severe abdominal pain following which he was admitted to the hospital five days ago. "The bottle had ripped apart his intestine, causing leakage of faeces and swelling of his intestines but now, he is out of danger," a doctor said.

According to police, Nursad's friends might have got him drunk and forced a bottle into his stomach through his rectum. It is suspected that the bottle was forced into Nursad's stomach through his rectum, which was luckily not harmed, the report said. Rautahat Police have arrested one Shekh Samim in connection with the incident and have also interrogated a few of Nursad's friends.

"As we suspect Samim, we kept him in custody and are investigating," the Area Police Office of Chandrapur was quoted as saying. "A few of Nursad's other friends are at large and we are searching for them," said the Superintendent of Police, Bir Bahadur Budha Magar of Rautahat. Further investigation is underway, the report said.

