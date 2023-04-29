Bizarre! Man fathered 550-600 children worldwide through 'sperm donations'; Dutch court orders him to stop

Follow us on Image Source : @TEYAKEVIN/TWITTER/PIXABAY Jonathan Jacob Meijer

In a bizarre incident, a 41-year-old Dutch man was fined for donating his sperm to the clinics after the court came to know the man has nearly 550-600 children worldwide. The court, in fact, ordered Jonathan Jacob Meijer-- the person involved in the shocking development-- to immediately stop donating his sperm to fertility clinics and imposed a fine of more than 100,000 Euros (Rs 90,41,657).

According to a report by BBC, the court had earlier barred him from donating to hospitals in the Netherlands in 2017 after it emerged he had fathered more than 100 children. However, he did not stop and continued his business, both online and offline.

Court orders to destroy his sperm from all clinics

While hearing the case, a court in The Hague directed him to provide a detailed list of the clinics he had used and added the hospitals which were still posing his sperm should destroy at the earliest.

Citing the local media reports, the UK-based publication said that Meijer was said to have misled hundreds of women.

According to the Dutch clinical guidelines, a donor should not father more than 25 children in 12 families. Shockingly, the court was informed that the man had helped to produce children between 550-600. The man revealed that he had started this business in 2007.

Negative psychosocial consequences on children: Court

The surprising incident came to light after a foundation protecting donor children's rights, and the mother of one of the children allegedly fathered from his sperm reported to the authorities.

"The point is that this kinship network with hundreds of half-brothers and half-sisters is much too large," BBC quoted a spokesman for the court, Gert-Mark Smelt.

"All these parents are now confronted with the fact that the children in their family are part of a huge kinship network, with hundreds of half-siblings, which they did not choose," Smelt added.

Further, while slapping a massive penalty, the court noted it was "sufficiently plausible" that this has or could have negative psychosocial consequences for the children.

Also Read: Indore: Woman dies by suicide after husband stops her from going to 'salon'

Latest World News