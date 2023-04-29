Saturday, April 29, 2023
     
Indore: Woman dies by suicide after husband stops her from going to 'salon'

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Indore Updated on: April 29, 2023 13:01 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Indore: Woman dies by suicide after husband stops her from going to beauty parlour.

Indore news: A 34-year-old woman died by suicide after her husband refused to let her go to a beauty parlour in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, the police said today (April 29). The incident occurred under Aerodrome police station limits in the city on Thursday. The woman was identified as Reena Yadav, a resident of Scheme-51.

Investigating officer Uma Shankar Yadav said that the woman was married to Balram Yadav about 15 years ago. On Thursday (April 27), she asked Balram to go to the beauty parlour but he refused. 

"Following this, Reena ended her life by hanging from the ceiling. When Balram came home, he found her hanging and informed the police about the matter," the officer said.

He added that the police recorded the matter and the body has been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem examination. Further investigation into the matter was underway. 

(With ANI inputs)

