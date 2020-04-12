USA overtakes Italy in COVID-19 deaths as fatalities breach 20,000 mark; New York leads the chart

Image Source : AP Known as The Lighted Cross Church, Excelsior Lutheran Church near Wilson, Kan., is dark, Friday, April 10, 2020. The church is not holding their normal Good Friday service during the coronavirus outbreak.

USA, on Saturday, surpassed Italy as the country with most coronavirus deaths. With a jump of 1,800 deaths, USA's overall death toll notched up to 20,577, making it the first country to cross the 20,000 mark. Coronavirus cases in USA saw a jump of 30,000 on Saturday taking the overall tally in the country to 532,879.

The state of New York has over 180,000 coronavirus cases, more than any other country except USA. Death toll in the state also went up by another 783 on Saturday. As of Sunday morning, the death toll in New York stands at 8,627.

With the New York area still deep in crisis, fear mounted over the spread of the scourge into the nation’s heartland.

Apart from New York, neighbouring state New Jersey has also had close to 60,000 coronavirus cases while the death toll in the state has crossed 2,000.

Twenty-four residents of an Indiana nursing home hit by COVID-19 have died, while a nursing home in Iowa saw 14 deaths. Chicago’s Cook County has set up a temporary morgue that can take more than 2,000 bodies. And Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been going around telling groups of people to “break it up.”

Coronavirus: Worst hit states in USA

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News