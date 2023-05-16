Follow us on Image Source : AP US: Three people killed, several injured in New Mexico shooting, suspect shot dead

At least three people including two police officers were killed after an 18-year-old opened fire on Monday in Farmington, a northwestern New Mexico community. The shooting on Monday resulted in the temporary lockdown of schools in a town in New Mexico, said police.

The incident occurred at roughly 11 am in Farmington, a city with a populace of around 50,000 occupants, situated near the Utah state line. Farmington is both a supply line and a residential area for workers in the oil and natural gas industry, making it an important hub for the region.

Officials in Farmington, a 50,000-person town 200 miles (320 kilometers) from the state capital Santa Fe, stated that the suspect was "confronted and killed on the scene" and that there was no longer a threat to the public.

The precise location of the shooting and the manner in which it took place were not immediately available.

In a statement that was shared on Facebook, the Farmington police department stated, "There are multiple civilian victims with at least three deceased."

Two officers were shot while responding to the shooting by multiple officers. They are being treated at a hospital and depicted as being in stable condition.

The suspect's identity is currently unknown, and investigations into the incidents are ongoing.

Farmington Municipal Schools stated that "all students and staff are safe." After a brief lockdown, local schools were allowed to reopen early Monday afternoon.

The non-governmental organisation Gun Violence Archive reports that the United States has seen more than 215 mass shootings this year.

Notably, following similar incidents in Florida and Las Vegas this month, the shooting in New Mexico is the third shooting in the United States in May.

Also Read | New Zealand: At least 10 killed as blaze sweeps through four-story hostel in Wellington

Also Read | Pakistan: 16 people killed in clash between 2 tribes in Kohat region | Details

Latest World News