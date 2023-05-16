Tuesday, May 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. New Zealand: 6 killed as blaze sweeps through four-story hostel in Wellington

New Zealand: 6 killed as blaze sweeps through four-story hostel in Wellington

New Zealand fire: A fire chief called it his “worst nightmare," as people were forced to the four-story building in their pyjamas.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Wellington Updated on: May 16, 2023 6:36 IST
Breaking News
Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

New Zealand fire: In a tragic incident, at least six people have been injured after a fire ripped through a hostel in New Zealand's capital Wellington on Monday late night. Speaking about the incident, a fire chief called it his “worst nightmare," as people were forced to the four-story building in their pyjamas.

Meanwhile, Nick Pyatt -- Wellington Fire and Emergency District Manager -- said fifty-two people in the Loafers Lodge hostel in Wellington had been accounted for, but firefighters were still looking for others. 

Further details are awaited. 

Latest World News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News