New Zealand: Massive earthquake of 7.2 magnitude hits Kermadec Islands region; No Tsunami alert

New Zealand earthquake: Kermadec Islands of New Zealand was rocked by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Monday, the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6.11 am, Indian Standard Time. “Earthquake of Magnitude:7.2, Occurred on 24-04-2023, 06:11:52 IST, Lat: -29.95 & Long: -178.02, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kermadec Islands, New Zealand,” National Center for Seismology tweeted.

No Tsunami alert

However, National Emergency Management Agency said there were no alerts for Tsunamis. "There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the M7.1 Kermadec Islands earthquake. Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand," it tweeted.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the latitude was -29.95 and the Longitude was -178.02 while the depth of the earthquake was noted to be 10 km at the Kermadec Islands of New Zealand.

No casualties have been reported so far.

This is a developing story. Further details will be added.

