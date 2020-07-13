Man attends 'COVID party' to see if virus is real; dies

Image Source : PTI US man die after attending 'COVID party' to see if virus is real; dies (Representational image)

A 30-year-old man in the US attended a 'COVID party' organised by a coronavirus infected patient to check if the virus is real or not. Later the man died due to coronavirus infection, according to Texas Hospital.

The man has had told his nurse that he attended a COVID party. Just before he died, she said the patient told his nurse: “I think I made a mistake. I thought this was a hoax, but it’s not.”

COVID parties are “dangerous, irresponsible and potentially deadly,” said Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. “Attending such a party may be a path to an early demise, if not chronic and unrelenting fatigue, chest pain, difficulty breathing and daily fevers, if you do survive,” Glatter said, as reported by Deccan Herald.

