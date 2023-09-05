US: Highway stretch in California named after slain Indian-origin police officer

Follow us on Image Source : X/ASSEMBLYMAN JUAN ALANIS Visual of the event

A stretch of a highway in the US state of California was named after an Indian-origin police officer Ronil Singh, to honour his sacrifice, who was shot dead by an illegal immigrant in 2018.

The stretch of Highway 33 in Newman was dedicated to Singh on Saturday (September 2) by the Newman Police Department, according to Modesto Bee newspaper.

The sign board with “Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Highway” was installed at Highway 33 and Stuhr Road.

Singh, who was a native of Fiji, joined the force in July 2011 and was shot dead by a suspected drunk driver on December 26, 2018.

His killer, identified as Paulo Virgen Mendoza, was apprehended after a three-day manhunt.

He pleaded guilty in November 2020 to the murder and was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

A ceremony to unveil the sign was held following the community’s Tunnel to Towers 5K walk and run.

The fallen police official’s wife, Anamika, their son, Arnav who was merely 5 months old during the time of the tragic incident, and other family members were present at the event.

They were joined by his Newman Police Department colleagues and officials including county Supervisor Channce Condit, state Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil, US Representative John Duarte and Assemblyman Juan Alanis.

Among the messages that were written on the back of the sign included Arnav’s, which reads “Love you Papa.”

"Today the community came together to honour the memory of Cpl. Ronil Singh, who was tragically killed in the line of duty in December 2018. The memorial highway sign was unveiled today and will be displayed on Highway 33 and Stuhr Road," Alanis posted on X.

"I was honoured to pay my respects to my former law enforcement colleague, and may his memory live on forever," he said.

The California Department of Transportation also posted on X, "Today, #Caltrans joined the community members, friends and family of Cpl. Ronil Singh to dedicate a highway memorial in his name on State Route 33 through the @cityofNewman.”

In 2019, former US President Donald Trump described Singh as a "national hero." He also spoke with the family members and law enforcement colleagues of Singh and said America's heart broke the day the young officer was "savagely murdered" in cold blood by an "illegal alien".

(With PTI inputs)

