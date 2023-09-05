Ahead of Joe Biden's India visit, US First Lady tests COVID positive with mild symptoms

Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden with First Lady Jill Biden

United States First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday (September 4) and is experiencing only mild symptoms, the White House said in a statement.

President Joe Biden was also tested following the development and was tested negative.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president would continue testing regularly and would be monitored for symptoms.

The White House said that First Lady Jill Biden will remain at the couple’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

"This evening, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms. She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware," the White House said.

According to communications director Elizabeth Alexander, Jill Biden had planned to start a new school year on Tuesday at Northern Virginia Community College where she teaches English and writing.

"Due to her condition, she was working with school officials to arrange substitute teachers for her classes," Alexander said.

The First Lady had travelled with the President to Florida on Saturday for the inspection of damage from Hurricane Idalia.

President Biden then spent part of the Labor Day weekend at the Delaware beach house before traveling Monday to a union event in Philadelphia and then back to the White House.

The Bidens both contracted COVID previously, last summer.

Notably, Joe Biden is scheduled to visit India between September 7 to 10 for the G20 Summit.

The US President is also slated to hold bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8, ahead of the commencement of the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10.

(With AP inputs)

