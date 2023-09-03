​G20 Summit: US President Joe Biden, world leaders to get a taste of Indian street food, millet dishes

Follow us on Image Source : IMAGE BY FREEPIK Representative Image

G20: US President Joe Biden and other world leaders arriving in India for the G20 Summit in New Delhi next week will be served lip-smacking Indian street food, including those from Chandni Chowk and millet dishes.

An extensive list of millet recipes has been planned for the world leaders and delegates who will attend the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10 at the Bharat Mandapam, which will showcase the highly nutritious coarse grains grown across the country.

The world leaders will also take part in a session in which they will plant saplings of national plants or plant species native to their respective countries as part of efforts to create a G20 Garden in the Bharat Mandapam complex.

“Arrangements are afoot to make the India visit memorable for the spouses of the world leaders through live demonstrative sessions on the rich handicrafts legacy of the country coupled with a shopping experience at the National Gallery of Modern Art,” G20 India Special Secretary Muktesh Pardeshi said.

He said that the chefs are working overtime to finalise the menu for the world leaders.

“Yes, in some innovative manner, there would be an introduction to street food, and local and regional cuisines of India. The chefs are working overtime to finalise the menu, keeping all aspects in mind. But certainly, there will be some exposure,” he said.

He highlighted the famous street food of Chandni Chowk and said, “Delhi is very well known for its street food, particularly the Chandni Chowk area. So, when you visit our international media centre, I am sure you will also get a taste of the street food of India”.

He said all hotels where world leaders and delegates will be staying are competing with each other to come up with innovative millet dishes.

Pardeshi said that the world leaders and delegates will be presented with gifts with preference being given to handicrafts, textile and painting traditions of the country.

"For world leaders, the prime minister is conscious of the fact that the gift should connect and convey a sense of warmth. We have submitted a list of items -- whether they are paintings or handicraft items or carpets -- they will be chosen with all care and respect to the visiting dignitary," he said.

"Our approach is that the gifts should convey a message about our handicraft traditions and culture. When leaders carry an item, they should carry the memory of India," he added.

US President Joe Biden will travel to India between September 7 and 10 for the G20 Summit. He will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi on September 8. Several world leaders will attend the Summit. Chinese President Xi Jinping is unlikely to attend the Summit. Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed his message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a telephonic conversation that he would not be attending the meeting in India.

The G20 group comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

Security arrangements

Talking about the security arrangements for the Summit, Pardeshi said that the Delhi Police has coordinated with the advance teams of various countries and their concerns have been noted.

"We work with delegations, the Delhi Police, and other agencies in sharing perspectives and coming up with adequate security arrangements for each and every delegation. So, they are all tailormade according to the threat perception of the world leaders and whatever expectations they have from our side," the special secretary said.

Over 10,000 delegates are expected to visit the national capital for the G20 Summit.

"We have identified hotels in central Delhi, Aerocity, Gurugram and some neighbouring areas as VVIP hotels to accommodate world leaders, accompanying delegations and media representatives," he said.

He informed that during the final session of the Summit, a few minutes will be dedicated to the symbolic handing over of the G20 Presidency to Brazil.

"Our prime minister is not likely to meet the Brazilian president before November 30, so the ceremonial handover is usually done at the summit," Pardeshi said.

Special lunch for spouses of heads of state at Jaipur House

Spouses of heads of state of various countries will be treated to a special lunch at the Jaipur House, on the sidelines of the mega event, sources said. The menu will also include millet-based delicacies.

"Special exhibitions and cultural activities at the main Summit venue, an event is also being hosted for the spouses of the leaders at the Jaipur House that is home to the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA)," an official source said.

"They (spouses of heads of states) will be treated to a special lunch at the Jaipur House, and the menu will include millet-based delicacies," another source said.

The British-era edifice, one of the several former royal houses facing the India Gate circle in the heart of Delhi, was built originally as a residence for the Maharaja of Jaipur in 1936.

Delhi Police holds full dress rehearsals

​Delhi Police on Sunday held full dress rehearsals for the G20 Summit, escorting carcades from different parts of the national capital.

"The first rehearsal was held from 8 am to 9 am, the second one between 9.30 am and 10 am; and the last will be held from 12.30 pm to 4 pm," Delhi Police said.

(With PTI inputs)

