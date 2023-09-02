US President Joe Biden to travel to India on Sept 7 for G20 Summit, hold bilateral talks with PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : AP PM Modi with US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden will travel to India on Thursday (September 7) of the G20 Summit in New Delhi and hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House has announced. Several global leaders including Biden will attend the G20 Summit scheduled to take place in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

On Thursday, the President will travel to New Delhi, India to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit, the White House said in a statement on Friday (September 1).

On September 8, Biden will participate in a bilateral with PM Modi.

The President will participate in the G20 Summit on Saturday and Sunday where he and G20 partners will discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues which include clean energy transition and combating climate change.

They will also mitigate the economic and social impacts of Russia’s war in Ukraine and boost the capacity of multilateral development banks, including the World Bank, to better fight poverty, including by addressing global challenges, the White House said.

“While in New Delhi, the President will also commend Prime Minister Modi’s leadership of the G20 and reaffirm the US commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation, including by hosting it in 2026,” it added.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

Earlier, amid the reports of Chinese President Xi Jinping skipping the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Biden had said that he hoped that Xi would attend the meeting in India.

"The answer is I hope he attends the G20 Summit," Biden told reporters when asked if he is expecting Xi to attend the Summit.

