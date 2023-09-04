G20 Summit: Looking forward to India trip, disappointed Xi Jinping not attending, says US President Joe Biden

Follow us on Image Source : PTI US President Joe Biden

G20 Summit: United States President Joe Biden has said that he's looking forward for his India visit to attend the G20 Summit, which is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.

Biden said this while speaking to reporters but added he was disappointed that Chinese President Xi Jiping is not attending the Summit.

When reporters asked Biden that was he looking forward for India and Vietnam trip, Biden replied "Yes, I am."

"I am disappointed, but I am going to get to see him," Biden said in response to a question.

Joe Biden, along with more than two dozen world leaders, is scheduled to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi that is being hosted by Prime Minister Modi.

US President Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are among the G20 leaders who have already confirmed their participation in the summit.

Modi will hand over the baton of the G20 Presidency to Brazilian President Lula on September 10.

Brazil will formally assume the G20 Presidency on December 1.

The G20 member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

ALSO READ | Ukraine President Zelenskyy replaces defence minister Oleksii Reznikov; Biden reacts

ALSO READ | Xi, Putin’s absence doesn’t have much impact on G20 Summit outcome because..: Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi

Latest India News