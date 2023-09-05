G20 Summit: Amritsar artist paints Biden's portrait to welcome him at mega event | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Amritsar artist paints Joe Biden's portrait

With an endeavour to welcome Joe Biden to the G20 Summit scheduled this weekend in New Delhi, an Amritsar-based artist has painted a 7ft-tall portrait of the US President.

The artist, identified as Dr Jagjot Singh, has painted a 7ft by 5ft painting of the US President to welcome him to the mega event in India on September 9 and 10, recalling the rousing welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi received during his US visit earlier this year.

“He (Joe Biden) is coming to India first time after becoming US President. When PM Modi went to the US, he got a rousing welcome. That time, I made up my mind that whenever the US President comes to India, I will make the US President painting,” the artist said.

He said that he wants to gift this painting to Biden.

"I want to gift this painting to US President Joe Biden and I wish this painting is put up in the White House," he said.

It took Singh 10 days to paint the portrait of the US President with acrylic colors.

The artist, in his career so far, has painted portraits of President Droupadi Murmu, and former Indian presidents Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Patel, for which he also received appreciation letters.

Biden to visit India for G20

Biden will visit India this week to attend the G20 Summit. He will be in New Delhi between September 7 to 10.

He will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8 ahead of the G20 Summit the next day.

The President will participate in the G20 Summit on Saturday and Sunday where he and G20 partners will discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues which include clean energy transition and combating climate change.

They will also mitigate the economic and social impacts of Russia’s war in Ukraine and boost the capacity of multilateral development banks, including the World Bank, to better fight poverty, including by addressing global challenges, the White House said.

“While in New Delhi, the President will also commend Prime Minister Modi’s leadership of the G20 and reaffirm the US commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation, including by hosting it in 2026,” it added.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

Biden earlier said that he was disappointed that Chinese President Xi Jinping was not attending the Summit. Xi Jinping will not attend the Summit in New Delhi and China’s Premier will rather lead the delegation.

Joe Biden, along with more than two dozen world leaders, is scheduled to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi that is being hosted by Prime Minister Modi.

US President Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are among the G20 leaders who have already confirmed their participation in the summit.

PM Modi will hand over the baton of the G20 Presidency to Brazilian President Lula on September 10.

Brazil will formally assume the G20 Presidency on December 1.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | Ahead of US President's India visit, his wife Jill Biden tests COVID positive

ALSO READ | ​G20 Summit: US Prez Joe Biden, world leaders to get a taste of Indian street food, millet dishes

Read More Trending News