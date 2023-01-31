Follow us on Image Source : FILE United States: 1 killed, 4 injured in shooting incident in Texas

United States : At least 4 students were killed while four others were injured after a shooter opened fire at a hookah lounge in in Austin, Texas, authorities said on Monday. According to a news release, the suspect left the scene after the shooting.

17-year-old Brayden Bolyard died at the scene of the shooting while the others who were shot were rushed to the nearest hospital immediately, police said. Police said in the news release that they have identified a person of interest in the shooting and that the shooter “had prior history with one of the victims.” The suspect left the scene after the shooting, police said.

The school district in Jarrell, which is about 40 miles north of Austin, said in a statement Monday that the district was “profoundly saddened by the loss of one of our students.”

“He was a gifted student and athlete who made a lasting impression on our district,” the Jarrell Independent School District said in the statement. The district said that counselors would be providing support to students and staff. The district said another student from the district was still hospitalized.

10 wounded in drive-by shooting in Florida

Meanwhile, in a similar incident ten people were injured during a drive-by shooting in a central Florida neighborhood, police said. Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said during a news conference that two of the victims were critically injured, while the wounds of the other eight victims weren't considered life-threatening. Lakeland is located about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Tampa.

“I've been here 34 years, and I can tell you I have never worked an event where this many people were shot at one time, ever,” Taylor said. A crowd of people were gathered along a residential street when a dark-blue sedan rolled by, police said. Shooters fired from the windows before the car sped away. Officers were actively searching for the vehicle and the shooters Monday night, officials said.

Taylor said investigators believe the shooting was a targeted attack. Police said marijuana was found at the scene of the shooting, and investigators believe drug sales were taking place. Taylor described the neighborhood as “challenged” and said the police had focused a lot of attention on the area in recent years.

