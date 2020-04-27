UK's Princess Charlotte celebrating 5th birthday with Zoom party

Image Source : AP Britain's Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London, with her brother Prince George and their parents Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge

The UK's Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Kate Middleton's second born, will celebrate her fifth birthday on May 2 with cake, games and a party on the Zoom video-conference app with her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, media reports said. Charlotte's parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are organising the video call so that she can spend time with her family and friends, while still observing social-distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic, the Metro newspaper reported on Sunday.

The family has been in their Norfolk Home, Anmer Hall since the lockdown was imposed in the UK on March 23.

According to The Sun newspaper, Charlotte's parents were keen to ensure she has "all the fun of a birthday" next week, despite the unprecedented circumstances the pandemic has forced on the world.

"The family has arranged a Zoom party for her, so she can speak to family and friends," a source told The Sun.

"Then, they have put together a full plan that will give her all the fun of a birthday – including cake and games – despite the extraordinary circumstances we are faced with.

"Her great-grandmother will be joining the family call on the big day. As far as Charlotte is concerned, the important part is that her whole family are by her side to say 'Happy Birthday'," the source added.

Prince Philip, who is currently isolating with the Queen at Windsor Castle, is also expected to join the video call.

