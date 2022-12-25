'We will smile and be happy, as always': Ukraine's Zelenskyy heart-touching message on Christmas

Follow us on Image Source : PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy while addressing his nation on Christmas eve.

This Christmas is not the same as Ukranians celebrated until last year. This year, they have been mourning the loss of their loved ones, with many still searching to learn the state of their relatives who were separated following a brutal war. War-embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had returned from the United States with assurance from his US counterpart Joe Biden on Friday, voiced hope for the victory of the already war-torn nation in an emotional message to Ukranians.

During his address to the nation on the eve of Christmas, President Zelenskyy assured countrymen that their forces will secure victory over the relentless war and added, "Dinner at the family table cannot be so tasty and warm. There may be empty chairs around it. And our houses and streets can't be so bright. And Christmas bells can ring not so loudly and inspiringly."

"We have been resisting them for more than three hundred days and eight years. And will we allow them to achieve what they want?" he questioned.

Zelenskyy said he believes that tears will be replaced by joy, hope will come after despair, and death will be defeated by life.

"We will not wait for a miracle"

During his speech, he also mentioned the tragic killing of at least ten people in Kherson and added the Russians will try to break against the "steel spirit" but the "struggle will continue without a stop". "We have experienced a lot of bitter news and will deservedly receive good news. We will sing Christmas carols – cheerier than ever – louder than the sound of a generator. We will hear the voices and greetings of relatives – in our hearts – even if communication service and the Internet are down. And even in total darkness – we will find each other – to hug each other tightly. And if there is no heat, we will give a big hug to warm each other," said the war-embattled nation.

"We will celebrate our holidays! As always. We will smile and be happy. As always. The difference is one. We will not wait for a miracle. After all, we create it ourselves," added President.

It is worth mentioning Ukraine has been experiencing a brutal war ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin started a full-fledged war earlier in February this year. Since then, thousands of Ukrainians have been killed while hundreds of women raped by the Russian army. Despite several attempts by the European Union and the United States, President Putin has been razing war against Kyiv.

