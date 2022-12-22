‘Your money is not charity but…’: What Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after meeting Joe Biden | 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Volodymyr Zelenskyy receives a heroic welcome at US Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said the money given to his country was not charity but an investment in global security and democracy.

Here are the 10 highlights of his US Congress address

“Your money is not charity, it's an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way,” Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said on the security assistance from The United States as he paid a defiant wartime visit to Washington to thank US. “Against all odds” Ukraine still stands, said Zelenskyy during his address to US Congress. Thanks to leaders and “ordinary Americans” for their support in fighting off Russia's invasion and pledged there would be “no compromises" in trying to bring an end to the war. In two days we'll celebrate Christmas. Maybe candlelit, as there will be no electricity. Millions won’t have heating or no running water. The light of our faith in ourselves will not be put out. If Russian missiles attack us, we will do our best: Zelensky address to US Congress We have artillery, yes, thank you. Is it enough? Honestly, not really. More cannons and shells are needed, he said. Against all odds and doom and gloom scenarios, Ukraine didn’t fall. Ukraine is alive and kicking. Ukraine, the United States and Europe have defeated Russia by compelling minds around the world. Russian tyranny has lost control over us, he added. This battle cannot be ignored, hoping that the ocean or something else will provide protection," he said, speaking in English for what he had billed as a "speech to Americans.” Pressed on how Ukraine would try to bring an end to the conflict, Zelenskyy rejected Biden's framing of a “just peace,” saying, “For me as a president, just peace' is no compromises. He said the war would end once Ukraine's sovereignty, freedom and territorial integrity were restored, as well as the “payback for all the damages inflicted by Russian aggression.” He said that after the Patriot system was up and running, “we will send another signal to President Biden that we would like to get more Patriots." “We are in the war," Zelenskyy added with a smile, as Biden chuckled at the direct request.



