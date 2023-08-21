Sword attack takes place at UK Kabaddi match as rival gangs clash | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @WOKE_JANTA/TWITTER Sword attack takes place at UK Kabaddi match as rival gangs clash

A clash broke out between two gangs during a kabaddi match in UK's Derbyshire on Sunday injuring several people.

The incident took place in the Derby Kabaddi grounds in Derbyshire county of United Kingdom.

According to Police, at least three people have been injured severely. Meanwhile, eyewitnesses have claimed that a man was allegedly shot at before being attacked with a sword.

Several videos of the incident have gone viral on social media where members of the rival gangs are seen attacking one another with hockey sticks. A video showed a large group of people running away from the kabaddi ground in panic while a man with swords in both hands was seen chasing them. Similar videos can be seen on social media.

Meanwhile, the Derbyshire police took to X, formerly known as Twitter, "We were called to a largescale disturbance in Elvaston Lane, Alvaston, at 3.51pm on Sunday. Three people have been injured, one seriously. They have all been taken to hospital."

