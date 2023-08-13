Canada: Another Hindu temple vandalised with Khalistan referendum posters I VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Hindu temple vandalised with Khalistan referendum posters in Canada

Despite India raising continuous and grave concerns over the safety of Hindu temples in Canada, another incident of Hindu temple vandalism was reported on Saturday. According to reports, the Khalistani extremist allegedly put posters of " bogus Khalistani referendums" at the door of Surrey Mandir in order to create fear among the Indian community. The incident happened in the British Columbia province of Canada.

The posters, which were allegedly posted by two men, as shown in the viral video, read, "Canada investigates the role of India in June 18th assassination".

The poster on the temple gate referred to and also had the picture of Khalistan Tiger Force chief and designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed by two unidentified men in June this year. Since the killing, Khalistani supporters accused the Indian government of backing the killers-- a claim that New Delhi denied vehemently.

Multiple incidents of temple vandalisation reported this year

Notably, this is not the first time such an attack reported on Hindu temples in Canada.

In April this year, BAPS Swaminarayan temple was vandalised with anti-India graffiti in Windsor in Canada's Ontario. Earlier in February, the Ram Mandir in Canada's Mississauga was vandalised with anti-India graffiti. The Consulate General of India in Toronto condemned the defacing of the Mandir and requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action against the perpetrators.

In January, a Hindu temple in Brampton was defaced with anti-India graffiti triggering outrage among the Indian community. The Consulate General of India in Toronto condemned the vandalism at the Gauri Shankar Mandir stating that the act has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada.

