UK announces new funding to deal with 'pro-Khalistani extremism' amid India's rising concerns

UK's major announcement: The United Kingdom’s Security Minister Tom Tugendhat has announced a funding of 95,000 pound (around Rs 1 crore) to boost Britain’s capability to deal with ‘pro-Khalistan extremism’.

The British High Commission said this in a readout on Tugendhat's three-day visit to India that began on Thursday (August 11).

The announcement comes amid rising concerns in India over increasing activities of pro-Khalistani elements in the UK.

Tugendhat is in India to boost bilateral cooperation on security initiatives. He will also attend the G20 anti-corruption ministerial meeting.

"During a meeting with India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, in New Delhi on Thursday, Tugendhat announced the new funding to enhance the UK's capability to tackle Pro-Khalistan Extremism," the high commission said.

It said the 95,000 pound investment will enhance the government's understanding of the threat posed by "pro-Khalistan extremism", complementing the joint work already underway between the UK and India through the joint-extremism task force.

"The living bridge between India and the UK reflects our deep and enduring friendship. As the world's oldest and largest democracies, we have many shared opportunities to make the world a safer and more prosperous place," Tugendhat said.

"A deeper partnership between our two nations means we can more effectively tackle the security threats we both face. I'm committed to working together to enhance our understanding of and capabilities against extremism --whatever form it takes," he added.

The minister said he is delighted to be attending the G-20 meeting.

"Corruption also harms our prosperity, damages our society and threatens our national security. I am delighted to be attending the G20 anti-corruption ministerial meeting, presided over by India, to continue strengthening global resilience and cracking down on its corrosive influence," he said.

Before travelling to Kolkata for the G20 meeting, which will take place on Saturday, Tugendhat is scheduled to visit the headquarters of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to discuss joint challenges posed by child sexual exploitation and abuse, and fraud.

He will also meet National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the high commission said.

