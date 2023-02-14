Turkey President says last week's earthquake country's worst disaster in a century, over 35,400 killed

Follow us on Image Source : AP In this drone photo, destroyed buildings are seen from above in Antakya, southeastern Turkey.

Turkey earthquake: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said that last week's earthquake was country's worst disaster in a century that has killed more than 35,418 people so far.

Thanking countries that are helping the disaster hit nation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a video message, said, "rescue teams have pulled out more than 8,000 people alive from the rubble since the strong quakes jolted Turkey."

The President further informed that over 81,000 people injured in the quake in Turkey have been discharged from hospitals.

Meanwhile, in Syria, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has called the disaster an "unfolding tragedy that's affecting millions."

"The compounding crises of conflict, COVID, cholera, economic decline, and now the earthquake have taken an unbearable toll," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Tedros said WHO experts were waiting to enter northwestern Syria "where we have been told the impact is even worse."

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths, visiting the Turkish-Syrian border Sunday, said Syrians are "looking for international help that hasn't arrived."

"We have so far failed the people in northwest Syria. They rightly feel abandoned," he said, adding, "My duty and our obligation is to correct this failure as fast as we can."

(With inputs from agencies)

