Caught on cam: Truck bursts into flames after speeding car rams into it on US highway

Traffic came to stand still in United States when a speeding truck lost control after being hit by a car on a highway near Blaine.

The impact of the collision was so devastating that the truck's driver couldn't control it and ramped onto the roadside fencing which casued a massive fire and within moments the truck was engulfed in flames. It was a near miss for the traffic coming from behind.

The accident was caught on camera. The video shows a speeding car hitting the oncoming truck while joining the main highway lane. The accident took place on April 11, 2022 at aroud 2:30 pm.

The traffic on the highway had to closed down for about two hours while the wreckage was being cleared.

KSTP, an American television and radio broadcasting company said that the driver's name is Mitchell Moore.

The report quoted Moore saying, "All I saw was rocks and dirt. The next thing I know I'm getting hit and I'm getting pushed over another lane.”

WCCO-TV in Minnesota, United States reported that the driver in the car that hit the truck was under the influence of alocohol.

Both the drivers escaped with non-life threatening injuries.

