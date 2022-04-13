On camera: Motorcycle's petrol tank on fire causes huge explosion in Mumbai's Nallasopara, 2 injured

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB The people standing nearby try to help one of the men by pouring water on him.

Two people were injured after the tank of a motorcycle that had already catched fire caused a huge explosion in Mumbai's Nallasopara area.

In a video shared on social media, a motorcycle whose petrol tank had already catched fire and was being doused using pipe of a water tanker suddenly explosed.

In the video, a man is trying to douse the flame using water from a tanker when suddenly the petrol tank of the bike exploded, leaving at least 2 people injured in the incident.

The bystanders rushed into action and used water buckets to douse the fire.

A man can also be seen lying on the road due to the impact of the blast and was badly injured. Local rushed to help him as he was screaming out loudly.

ALSO READ | 20 cows charred to death in deadly fire in Ghaziabad

ALSO READ | Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Gujarat, 6 dead; PM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each

Latest India News