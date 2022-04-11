20 cows charred to death in deadly fire in Ghaziabad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Locals look on as smoke billows from a fire in a slum area and a cow-shed nearby, at Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, Monday, April 11, 2022.

At least 20 cows died after a massive fire took place in Kinauni village near Ghaziabad's Indirapuram on Monday, officials said.

District Magistrate of Ghaziabad, Rakesh Kumar Singh, while interacting with the reporters present at the site said that prima facie it looked like around 15-20 cows have been charred to death.

Several people present at the site claimed that over 50 cows were charred to death, although the exact number of cows burned in the incident remains unknown.

The DM said that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident to bring out the exact cause of the fire.

(With Inputs from IANS)

