Image Source : AP This is how Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to celebrate his 67th birthday

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who turned 67 on Monday departed for Siberia ahead of his birthday. Kremlin spokesperson, Dimitry Peskov told the media that the President is going to celebrate the day with his family and close ones in the countryside.

"The President spent his day in the taiga, the dense forests of Siberia. He has enjoyed the nature and autumn forest," he said.

As per reports, the photos from his Siberian trip to the forests will be published at might night on Putin's birthday.

Putin has been known to spend his previous birthdays with his former or acting counterparts.

Last year, former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was invited for Putin's birthday. Before that, in 2017, the Russian President spent his birthday with Chinese premier Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the conference on interaction and confidence-building measures in Asia.