Taiwan struck by second strong earthquake in as many days

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Taiwan struck by second strong earthquake

Highlights A two-story residential building collapsed near the epicenter

The shaking was felt at the north end of the island in the capital, Taipei

Japan Meteorological Agency issued said tsunami waves could reach the Yonaguni island

A strong earthquake shook Taiwan on Sunday as a series of aftershocks hit the self-governing island off China’s east coast.

The 6.8 quake struck at a relatively shallow depth of 7 kilometers (4 miles) near the city of Taitung on the southeastern coast, Taiwanese authorities reported.

A two-story residential building collapsed near the epicenter, according to a Taiwanese media report. The shaking was felt at the north end of the island in the capital, Taipei.

Following the quake in Taiwan, Japan Meteorological Agency issued an advisory for a tsunami as high as 1 meter (3 feet) reaching several southern Japanese islands.

The agency said the earliest waves could reach the Yonaguni island, Japan’s westernmost island about 110 kilometers (70 miles) east of Taiwan, at around 4:10 p.m. (0710 GMT) and subsequently three nearby islands. The islands are about 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) southwest of Tokyo. Weather officials urged residents in those areas to stay away from the coastline.

Taiwan’s Taitung County was hit by a 6.4 earthquake Saturday night and has been rattled by numerous aftershocks since then.

Also Read | Death toll from western China earthquake rises to 93

Latest World News