Sri Lankan Police open fire at anti-govt protesters; 1 killed, 10 injured

The Sri Lankan Police on Tuesday had confirmed opening fire at many anti-government protestors in Rambukkana. Sources suggest that at least one person was killed, and 10 were injured in the firing. Police added that protestors attempted to set fire to a fuel bowser.

Sri Lankan state media reported that the public had blocked the railway tracks near the Rambukkana railway crossing for over 8 hours over fuel price hike. The Police had fired tear gas at the protesters to disperse them, following which clashes had erupted.

Sri Lanka is on the brink of bankruptcy, with nearly $7 billion of its total $25 billion in foreign debt due for repayment this year. A severe shortage of foreign exchange means the country lacks the money to buy imported goods.

People have endured months of shortages of essentials like food, cooking gas, fuel, and medicine, lining up for hours to buy the very limited stocks available.

Last week, the government said it was suspending repayment of foreign loans pending talks with the IMF. Finance Minister Ali Sabry and officials left for talks with the IMF on Sunday. The IMF and World Bank are holding annual meetings in Washington this week.

Sri Lanka has also turned to China and India for emergency loans to buy food and fuel.

