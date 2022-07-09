Sri Lanka protests turn wild: What pushed country into a crippling economic crisis | Explained

Follow us on Image Source : AP Protesters, many carrying Sri Lankan flags, gather outside the president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka witnessed its biggest protest on Saturday as thousands of citizens took to streets their agony over the island nation's crippling economic crisis. Lankans blamed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for the economic situation and marched into his house. The country has been reeling under its worst economic collapse ever, muddling through with aid from India and other countries as its leaders try to negotiate a bailout with the International Monetary Fund.

But what led to the crisis? We break it down into a few key points.

1. Lack of foreign exchange

The country's economic crisis can be rooted to a shortage of foreign exchange. This means that the country imported more than it had exported. This led to the government not being able to pay for imports for staple foods and fuel.

2. Inflation

Lanka's import rates had resulted in an inability to pay for basic items such as food, fuel etc. This led to a rise in prices, leading to an inflation. To control the inflation, Lanka's central bank raised its interest rates to higest in 20 years. Now, the country's currency stands as the worst performing currency globally.

3. Tourism

Another major factor that contributed in Sri Lankan economy's downfall is the nation's fallen tourism. Tourism adds to 10% of the country's GDP. During the 2019 Easter bombings, the industry fell by a major amount. The Covid-19 pandemic added fuel to the fire. Tourism earned Sri Lanka $4.4 billion and contributed 5.6% to GDP in 2018, but this dropped to just 0.8% in 2020.

4. Foreign debt

The nearly-bankrupt country, with an acute foreign currency crisis that resulted in foreign debt default, had announced in April that it is suspending nearly $7 billion foreign debt repayment due for this year out of about $25 billion due through 2026. Sri Lanka’s total foreign debt stands at $51 billion.

5. The Rajapaksas' failures

Tax cuts: The President Gotabaya Rajapaksa-led ruling government in the country had made tax cuts that affected the revenue, causing budget deficits to soar. VAT was reduced to 8%, corporate tax came down from 28% to 24%.

Money printing: To cover up the government's economic goof-upsm the Central Bank began printing money in record amounts. The IMF had already asked Lanka to stop printing money and instead hike interest rates and raise taxes while cutting spending. On 6 April 2022, the CBSL allegedly printed 119.08 billion rupees, making it the highest reported amount printed on a single day by the CBSL for the year 2022.

Agriculture: In April 2021, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced that Sri Lanka will only allow organic farming, banning inorganic fertilizers and agrochemicals-based fertilizers. This led to a drop in production, resulting to losses of around $425 million and created a 20% drop in rice production within the first six months of the policy alone. Gota was forced to pull back the policy.

6. Russia Ukraine war

Russia is the second biggest importer of Sri Lankan tea, and the country's ongoing invasion on Ukraine took a toll on the country's trade. With the sanctions on Russia, the tourism also saw rippling effects in Sri Lanka.

(with agencies inputs)

