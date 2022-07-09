WATCH: Sri Lankan protesters take over President Rajapaksa's house; use his pool, bed, kitchen

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Protestors swimming in President Rajapaksa's pool, sleeping on his bed

Sri Lanka crisis: Thousands of protesters on Saturday barged into President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence and nearby office as they took to the streets of the capital Colombo in the biggest demonstration yet to vent their fury against a leader they hold responsible for the island nation’s worst economic crisis.

In videos that emerged on social media, dozens of protesters were seen jumping into Rajapaksa's swimming pool. The protesters were watching television in the President's house and were rolling around on the President's bed. Outside the building, barricades were overturned and a black flag was hoisted on a pole. Videos shared by state media show the protesters swimming in the pool.

Another video that was accessed by India TV, showed protestors picking up things from Rajapaksa's dressing table in his bedroom. The President had fleed earlier today and had left all his belongings behind.

Rajapaksa flees

President Rajapaksa had earlier fled his residence. Footage shows hundreds of people inside the well-fortified house and on the grounds outside, some taking a dip in the garden pool and others in a jubilant mood.

A government spokesman, Mohana Samaranayake, said he had no information about Rajapaksa's whereabouts.

Videos posted on social media showed protesters storming the residence, chanting “Gota go home,” calling the president by his nickname. Dozens were seen jumping into the pool, milling about the house and and watching television. Outside the building, barricades were overturned and a black flag was hoisted on a pole.

Lanka's crippling economic crisis

Sri Lanka’s economy is in a state of collapse, muddling through with aid from India and other countries as its leaders try to negotiate a bailout with the International Monetary Fund. The economic meltdown has led to severe shortages of essential items, leaving people struggling to buy food, fuel and other necessities.

In April, Sri Lanka announced it is suspending repaying foreign loans due to a foreign currency shortage. Its total foreign debt amounts to $51 billion of which it must repay $28 billion by the end of 2027.

Police had imposed a curfew in Colombo and several other main urban areas on Friday night but withdrew it Saturday morning amid objections by lawyers and opposition politicians who called it illegal.

Latest World News