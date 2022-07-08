Shinzo Abe, Japan's former Prime Minister, succumbs to gun shot injuries

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shinzo Abe, Japan's former Prime Minister, dies

Shinzo Abe Dies: Shinzo Abe, the former Prime Minister of Japan, on Friday succumbed to gun shot injuries that he had sustained during an election meeting in Nara. He was 67.

According to reports, Abe was shot in the heart leading to failure. Although Abe was airlifted from the site and admitted to a hospital, doctors could not save him. As per the aired footage, Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him. Abe was holding his chest when he collapsed, with his shirt smeared with blood.

Abe was addressing an election meeting ahead of Sunday's polling for the Upper House of the Parliament.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots at the site following which Abe collapsed. Police said that a male suspect, believed to be in his late 30s, was arrested at the scene.

Abe served as Prime Minister of Japan from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020. He was the longest-serving Prime Minister in Japanese history. He also served as the president of the Liberal Democratic Party from 2012 to 2020.

