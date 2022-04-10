After Imran's ouster, Shehbaz Sharif and Shah Mahmood Qureshi in race for Pakistan PM

Follow us on Image Source : AP After Imran's ouster, Shehbaz Sharif (L) and Shah Mahmood Qureshi (R) in race for Pakistan PM candidates

A day after PTI leader Imran Khan was ousted from Pakistan's PM position, the united opposition nominated leader Shehbaz Sharif as its PM candidate, while PTI nominated former Pak foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi as its candidate. Sharif is the 70-year-old younger brother of former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Elections for the next Prime Minister of Pakistan will take place tomorrow (April 11). The National Assembly will elect the PM by afternoon.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto is likely to be appointed as the next foreign minister of Pakistan in the new government. While the positions of prime minister and president hold importance, the question of who will be the foreign minister under the new government is also important as the joint Opposition has been constantly targeting the government of Khan for their wrong foreign policies, Geo News reported.

Imran Khan lost a crucial trust vote in the National Assembly past midnight on Saturday, becoming the first premier in the country’s history to be removed through a no-confidence motion. He was not present in the lower house during the voting.

The joint Opposition - a rainbow of socialist, liberal, and radically religious parties - secured the support of 174 members in the 342-member National Assembly, more than the needed strength of 172 to oust the prime minister on a day full of drama and multiple adjournments of the lower house.

No prime minister in Pakistan's history was ever ousted through a no-confidence motion. Khan is the first premier whose fate was decided through a trust vote. Also, no Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office.

Also Read:

Latest World News