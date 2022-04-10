Imran Khan ouster: Here's a deep dive into Pakistan crisis and key players behind it

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE IMAGE) Imran Khan ouster: A deep dive into Pakistan crisis

Highlights Joint Opposition succeeded in its month-long efforts to oust Imran Khan from PM office

Imran Khan's party lawmakers staged a walkout during the voting

Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman played key roles in ousting Khan

Despite Imran Khan party's hectic efforts to avoid voting on the no-confidence motion against the government, the joint Opposition succeeded in its month-long efforts to oust Khan from the prime minister's office as 174 members of the 342-member National Assembly voted against him in the wee hours of Sunday after a day of high drama. He became the first premier in the country's history to be sent home after losing the trust of the House. Khan, 69, was not present in the lower house at the time of voting. His party lawmakers staged a walkout during the voting. However, his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party's dissident members were present in the house and sat on the government benches.

Here's a quick look at key players behind Imran Khan's ouster

Shehbaz Sharif

The joint Opposition in Pakistan - a rainbow of socialist, liberal and radically religious parties named Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif as joint candidate. Shehbaz Sharif, the former Chief Minister of Punjab province and leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, has been nominated to become the Prime Minister of Pakistan, after the ouster of Imran Khan. Sharif played a major role in uniting the Opposition parties and forming the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). It is also believed that unlike Khan, who "ignored and negated" the Opposition and did not even "desired" to talk with them, Shehbaz's approach will be more inclusive being more of a statesman, whose efforts may be focused on running a coalition government with better political understanding and with mutual agreements, to ensure having "better and smooth" political and democratic consistency in Parliament and legislations.

Asif Ali Zardari

Zardari was among the three Opposition leaders who have backed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. Zardari, who was the 11th President of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013, is facing multiple corruption cases that have stemmed from a mega money laundering scandal, which came into light in 2018. The veteran PPP leader was released from jail in December 2019 after the Islamabad High Court approved his bail on medical grounds.The 67-year-old became co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) after the assassination of her wife, Benazir Bhutto, in 2007.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the son of Asif Ali Zardari and Benazir Bhutto. He is the chariman of Pakistan Peoples Party which backed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. Addressing the Pakistani parliamentarians after the motion was passed against Imran Khan, Bilawal Zardari recalled what had happened on April 10 and said on this day, Pakistan approved the 1973 Constitution.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Maulana Fazlur Rehman is a firebrand cleric-cum-politician who supported the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. With his ability to mobilise tens of thousands of madrassa students, his Jamiatul Ulema-e-Islam (F) party joined the rainbow coalition of parties opposed to Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party dissidents

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) dissident members were present in the house and sat on the government benches when the voting took place that led to the collapse of the Imran Khan government

Also Read | 'Politics no place for idealists': Simi Garewal on Imran Khan's ouster as Pakistan PM

Also Read | A statesman and now a king, meet Shehbaz Sharif - the man who will be the next PM of Pakistan

Latest World News