'Politics no place for idealists': Simi Garewal on Imran Khan's ouster as Pakistan PM

Actress and popular television personality Simi Garewal late on Sunday took to Twitter and said she has know Imran Khan for the past 40 years and that he is not corrupt. Garewal's tweet came soon after Imran Khan was removed from office through a no-confidence vote, becoming the first premier in the country's history to be sent home after losing the trust of the House.

Through Twitter, Simi Garewal said Imran Khan may have other failings, but corruption is not one of them.

"#ImranKhanPrimeMinister exit teaches: 1. A joint opposition can dismiss a popular Prime Minister. 2 Politics is no place for idealists. (I've known Imran for 40 yrs & idealism is at his core). He may have other failings - but corruption is not one of them," she wrote on social media.

This was not the first time Simi tweeted about Imran Khan. Back in 2018, when Imran Khan was elected the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Garewal had posted a controversial tweet about his political leadership and death.

However, she had later pulled down the tweet after it drew ire from netizens.

Simi Garewal had earlier too tweeted on Imran Khan

“Congratulations @ImranKhanPTI. You worked tirelessly for this day. And the new harder journey has just begun. Wishing you every success..make those dreams you harboured a reality. You can do it. And be safe," she later tweeted.

Even when Khan was on India visit in 2016, Simi Garewal had shared a picture with him and had captioned it, “Nice to meet up with an old friend (& Pakistan PM-in-waiting?) in Delhi. Imran Khan!"

