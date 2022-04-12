Newly elected Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif scraps 2 weekly offs policy, stretches govt offices timings

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Newly elected Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Highlights In one of his first orders, the newly elected Pakistan PM has scrapped 2 weekly offs policy

Shehbaz Sharif has also extended government offices timings

The decision has been taken in the backdrop of rising inflation in the country

The newly-elected Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in one of his very first decisions have ordered something which may not be welcomed by the citizens of the country.

Shehbaz Sharif has ordered a 6-day work week which means only 1 weekly off for the government employees and has also changed work timings of the offices to 10 hours, according to local media reports.

According to Samaa News, the new Prime Minister has ordered, "No two off days in a week anymore! There will be only one official weekly off, PM Modi Shehbaz Sharif has ordered. He has changed the office hours of government offices from 10 am to 8 pm." This means employees will now have to work for 10 straight hours.

Reports say the decision has been taken by the premier in the backdrop of the rising inflation in the country and has decided to tackle the challenge in his 'own ways'.

Sharif, who was sworn-in as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan on Monday, reached his office at 8:00 am before the arrival of the staff, most of them reaching at the 10:00 am, which was set as office opening time by the previous Imran Khan government.

“We have come to serve the masses and no moment will be wasted,” he said while interacting with his staff.

“Honesty, transparency, diligence and hard work are our guiding principles,” he was quoted as saying by state-run Radio Pakistan.

He ordered immediate implementation of the announcements made regarding increase in pension and minimum wage of Rs 25,000.

Sharif also called an emergency meeting of economic experts to deliberate upon the serious economic situation faced by the country and take measures as per guidance of the economic experts to improve the situation.

Meanwhile, consultation is going on to finalise the Cabinet.

Political sources said that Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is likely to be appointed as the foreign minister.

Rana Sanullah and Marriyum Aurangzeb of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz are likely to get interior ministry and information ministry, respectively.

(With inputs from PTI)

