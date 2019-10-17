35 killed in horrific bus crash in Saudi Arabia's Medina province

Image Source : TWITTER Saudi Arabia bus accident

At least 35 people were killed, while four others were injured after a bus collided with a heavy vehicle in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. The incident was reported from Saudi's Medina province.

The accident occurred after the bus, carrying a total of 39 passengers caught fire following collision in al-Akhal center.

According to the local media, the passengers onboard the bus included Asian and Arabic nationals.

Those injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.

