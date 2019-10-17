Thursday, October 17, 2019
     
35 killed in horrific bus crash in Saudi Arabia's Medina province

According to the local media, the passengers onboard the bus included Asian and Arabic nationals. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 17, 2019 7:53 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER

Saudi Arabia bus accident 

At least 35 people were killed, while four others were injured after a bus collided with a heavy vehicle in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. The incident was reported from Saudi's Medina province. 

The accident occurred after the bus, carrying a total of 39 passengers caught fire following collision in al-Akhal center. 

According to the local media, the passengers onboard the bus included Asian and Arabic nationals. 

Those injured were taken to the hospital for treatment. 

