Uttar Pradesh: 7 killed as speeding bus mows down pilgrims in Bulandshahr

Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Bus mows down 7 people in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr

At least seven people were killed after a speeding bus mowed down sleeping pilgrims in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. The deceased included four women and three children. The incident was reported from near Naraura ghat in Bulandshahr.

According to the reports, the deceased were residents of Hathras in the state and had gone to take a holy dip in River Ganga.

At the time of the incident, the victims were sleeping along the roadside.

The bus driver is learnt to have fled the panic-struck accident scene.

A team of police reached the spot soon after the accident.

Also Read | 1 killed, 3 injured as DTC bus hits several vehicles in Sagarpur

Also Read | Speeding DTC bus crashes into two-wheelers, four injured