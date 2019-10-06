Sunday, October 06, 2019
     
Speeding DTC bus crashes into two-wheelers, four injured

Four men were injured when a speeding DTC bus rammed into three two-wheelers in West Delhi's Hari Nagar area on Saturday evening.

New Delhi Published on: October 06, 2019 6:23 IST
Four men were injured when a speeding DTC bus rammed into three two-wheelers in West Delhi's Hari Nagar area on Saturday evening, police said.

They said the victims were shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where the condition of one Sumit was stated to be critical.

The bus, being driven by Anil Kumar (42), was going towards Uttam Nagar from Delhi cantonment when it crashed into two bikes and a scooter.

The driver is in police custody, a senior police official said.

