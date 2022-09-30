Zelenskyy to submit 'accelerated' NATO application as Russia 'illegally' annexes Ukraine land | 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : AP IMAGES The European Union rejected and condemned “the illegal annexation.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, in a major ceremony packed with fiery speeches and enthusiastic photoshoots, signed treaties to annex more occupied Ukrainian territory. This move comes as an escalation in the 7-month-long war against Ukraine.

During the ceremony, the Russian President urged Ukraine to sit down for peace talks but immediately insisted he won’t discuss handing back occupied regions. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said there'd be negotiations with Russia - only with another President.

Zelenskyy reciprocated to the annexation - by signing an “accelerated” NATO membership.

Here are 10 key updates from on the Russia-Ukraine war front:

(with inputs from AP)

