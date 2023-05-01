Russia may target Ukraine with 100 missiles; Govt urges citizens not to ignore air raid sirens

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles

Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine, which has been facing the brunt of Russian attacks for the past 14 months, has issued an emergency alert nearly in all cities of the country amid reports of multiple missile attacks on the already war-torn nation.

According to a report by The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak said air defence is at work amid a massive air raid alert.

As per local media reports, Moscow may target several cities with at least 100 missiles.

Meanwhile, Yermak urged citizens not to ignore air raid sirens and suggested to remain in safe locations.

Ukraine downs 15 out of 18 missiles

According to the latest update, Ukrainian air defence shot down at least 15 out of 18 air-launched cruise missiles of Х-101/Х-555 types.

Citing Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Kyiv Independent reported that Moscow launched the attack at 2:30 a.m. (Kyiv time) on Monday. He added that Russian troops used strategic aircraft, nine Tu-95 aircraft and two Tu-160 aircraft to target.

“The main battles are coming soon"

Earlier on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honoured the country’s Border Guard forces by awarding medals and wishing them success.

“Dear warriors, the main battles are coming soon. We must free our land and our people from Russian slavery,” Zelenskyy said.

"The invader will definitely not succeed in taking away our peace, which is a natural part of the Ukrainian character... Peace and the desire for freedom for our entire state, for all our regions, cities, and communities. We will definitely gain it," he noted.

