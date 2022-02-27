Russia should be stripped of its seat at UN Security Council: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representatives attend a U.N. Security Council meeting on Russian invasion of the Ukraine.

Highlights Zelenskyy said Russia should be stripped of its seat at the United Nations Security Council

Russian invasion of Ukraine amounts to an act of genocide

Russia is one of the five permanent members of the Security Council

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia should be stripped of its seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) over invasion attempts.

Zelenskyy said in a video message Sunday that the Russian invasion of Ukraine amounts to an act of genocide, saying that “Russia has taken the path of evil and the world should come to depriving it of its U.N. Security Council seat.”

Russia is one of the five permanent members of the Security Council, giving it veto power over resolutions.

Zelenskyy said that Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities should be investigated by an international war crimes tribunal and denounced the Russian invasion as “state terrorism.”

He dismissed as lies Russia's claims that it wasn't targeting civilian areas.

(With inputs from AP)

