Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy ready for talks with Putin but not in Belarus

Follow us on Image Source : AP An empty street is seen due to curfew in the central of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Highlights Kremlin said that it is ready for peace talks with Kyiv in Belarus

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said Kyiv is ready for talks but not in Belarus

Ukraine has proposed four other places to hold peace talks

In what could be seen as an attempt to de-escalate war with Ukraine, Kremlin on Sunday said that it is ready for talks with Kyiv in Belarus, according to Russian media reports.

Responding to Russia's proposal, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said it is ready for talks with Russia, but not in Belarus.

President Zelensky said Ukraine is willing to hold talks with Russia but not in neighbouring Belarus as it is being used as a launchpad for the invasion.

He proposed, "Warsaw, Bratislava, Budapest, Istanbul, Baku for holding talks." So far, Russia has not responded back to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, street fighting broke out in Ukraine’s second-largest city Sunday and Russian troops put increasing pressure on strategic ports in the country’s south following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere that appeared to mark a new phase of Russia’s invasion.

Until Sunday, Russia’s troops had remained on the outskirts of Kharkiv, a city of 1.4 million about 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) south of the border with Russia, while other forces rolled past to press the offensive deeper into Ukraine.

Videos posted on Ukrainian media and social networks showed Russian vehicles moving across Kharkiv and a light vehicle burning on the street.

Ukrainian forces engaged them, according to Oleh Sinehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional administration. He gave no further details but told civilians not to leave their homes. He gave no further details.

ALSO READ | Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the conflict that has shocked the world

ALSO READ | Russia-Ukraine War: Trump blames 'dumb' US administration for Ukraine situation

Latest World News