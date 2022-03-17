Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Russia-Ukraine war: Shipment of N-reactor components for Kudankulam plants a concern

Highlights Russia's integrated nuclear power player Rosatom supplies four 1,000 MW reactor components

Following the Russian military operation in Ukraine, many sanctions have been imposed on Russia

Officials of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) are wondering about the impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict on the delivery of atomic power plant components from Russia's Rosatom for four plants being set up at Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu.

Russia's integrated nuclear power player Rosatom is supplying four 1,000 MW reactor components to NPCIL that is setting up four atomic power plants in Kudankulam. The NPCIL has to arrange ships for bringing the reactor components from Russia to India.

Following the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the US, the UK and other Western countries have imposed economic sanctions on Russia. Speaking to IANS, a senior NPCIL official preferring anonymity said the shipping sector is affected because of the conflict. The official also said Rosatom will inform about the items that can be lifted from Russia and ships will be arranged accordingly.

Sources close to NPCIL told IANS that Western ships may not be available to lift the cargo from Russia to India and the option is to look for Chinese or ships from other countries. Questions from IANS sent to Rosatom South Asia Marketing (India) on the issue remained unanswered.

India's atomic power plant operator NPCIL is currently building four nuclear power plants (Units 3, 4, 5 & 6) of 1,000 MW capacity each at Kudankulam. Already, two 1,000 MW plants (Units 1 and 2) are operational at Kudankulam. All the six units are built with Russian technology and equipment supplied by Rosatom. Major equipment for building the 3rd and 4th units have reached Kudankulam from Russia. A sizable number of component supplies for 5th & 6th units are to come from Russia.

Also Read | High-level probe ordered, missile system reliable: Rajnath Singh on missile misfire into Pakistan

Latest World News