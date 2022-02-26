Kyiv high-rise building hit by missile, video captured in mobile phone from inside apartment | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB, INDIA TV Video shows Kyiv high-rise targeted by a missile attack.

Russia-Ukraine War: A high-rise residential building in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv was left completely devasted after a missile attack as fight with Russian forces raged in the war-torn country. The devastating, disturbing scenes were captured in a mobile phone video, appeared to have been shot by the residents residing in the building.

The authorities say the number of victims is "being specified" and that an evacuation is underway. The building is located near Kyiv airport, reports suggested.

Authorities have posted a picture online of the tower block, with a hole covering at least five floors blasted into the side, and rubble strewn across the street below.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko says that the building was hit by a missile.

