Kyiv high-rise building hit by missile, video captured in mobile phone from inside apartment | Watch

The authorities say the number of victims is "being specified" and that an evacuation is underway. The building is located near Kyiv airport, reports suggested.

Video shows Kyiv high-rise targeted by a missile attack.
Video shows Kyiv high-rise targeted by a missile attack.

Highlights

  • A Kyiv high-rise building came under a missile attack as fighting raged between Russia-Ukraine
  • The moment of attack was captured in a mobile phone, appeared to be shot by residents
  • Russia-Ukraine war has entered Day 3 as both sides resort to street fight

Russia-Ukraine War: A high-rise residential building in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv was left completely devasted after a missile attack as fight with Russian forces raged in the war-torn country. The devastating, disturbing scenes were captured in a mobile phone video, appeared to have been shot by the residents residing in the building.

Authorities have posted a picture online of the tower block, with a hole covering at least five floors blasted into the side, and rubble strewn across the street below.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko says that the building was hit by a missile.

