'Need ammunition, not a ride': Ukrainian President Zelenskyy rejects US offer to evacuate from Kyiv

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Highlights Fight is here, I need ammunition, not a ride, says Ukrainian President, rejects US offer to evacuate

Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital early Saturday

The assault represented Putin's boldest effort yet to redraw the world map

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was asked to evacuate Kyiv at the behest of the U.S. government but he turned down the offer, saying Kyiv wants weapons not a ride.

Zelenskyy said in response, “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride,” according to a senior American intelligence official with direct knowledge of the conversation, who described Zelenskyy as upbeat."

Invading Russian forces closed in on Ukraine’s capital on Saturday, in an apparent encircling movement after a barrage of airstrikes on cities and military bases around the country.

Meanwhile, Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital early Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter.

The clashes followed two days of fighting that resulted in hundreds of casualties and pummeled bridges, schools and apartment buildings. U.S. officials believe Russian President Vladimir Putin is determined to overthrow Ukraine's government and replace it with a regime of his own.

The assault represented Putin's boldest effort yet to redraw the world map and revive Moscow’s Cold War-era influence. It triggered new international efforts to end the invasion, including direct sanctions on Putin.

(With inputs from AP)

ALSO READ | India abstains on UNSC resolution that condemns Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine

ALSO READ | ‘Go f*** yourself’: Ukraine's soldiers told Russian warship before all 13 were killed in action | Watch

Latest World News