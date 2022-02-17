'West wants war' says Russia at UNSC, claims US runs 'puppet' government in Ukraine

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ukrainian troops take part in a military drill outside the city of Rivne, northern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.

Highlights Russia clarified its stand on the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

It held the West responsible and said that it wants a 'war' with Russia.

Meanwhile, US said that Washington will be relieved if Russia doesn't invade Ukraine.

At the United Nations Security Council on Thursday, Russia clarified its stand on the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. It held the West responsible and said that it wants a 'war' with Russia. "The only goal of the West is to organise a war. If this is not the case, then the puppet govt of Ukraine would have been compelled to implement the Minsk agreement a long time ago. Since this is not taking place, we can state that the West wants a war with Russia", it said.

"Yesterday the Vice President of Ukraine stated that there will be no new laws on the special status of Donbas, so no direct agreements. She also acknowledged that there is no pressure exerted by the West on them to implement the Minsk agreement", Russia said at the UNSC.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington will be relieved and happily accept any criticism if its predictions of a Russian invasion of Ukraine do not materialize. Western countries led by the US continue to allege that the Russian offensive against Ukraine is imminent.

"If Russia doesn't invade Ukraine, then we will be relieved that Russia changed course and proved our predictions wrong," Blinken told UN Security Council on Thursday. "We'll gladly accept any criticism that anyone directs at us," he said at the UNSC.

India's stand on Russia-Ukraine

Speaking on the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, India said that quiet and constructive diplomacy is the need of the hour and any steps that increase tension may best be avoided by all sides in the larger interest of securing international peace and security.

Delivering India's Statement at UN Security Council on Minsk-II Agreements, Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti said the issue can only be resolved through diplomatic dialogue.

He said India welcomes the efforts underway for the implementation of the 'Minsk Agreements' including through the Trilateral Contact Group and under the Normandy format.

Latest World News