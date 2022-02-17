Russia attack on Ukraine possible in 'next several days', says Biden; Moscow responds

Follow us on Image Source : AP President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One upon departure.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday said that Russia's attack on Ukraine is possible in 'next several days'. Biden's remarks have come even as Moscow has said it is pulling back troops near Ukrainian borders but the West has denied these claims.

The US president has also said that there are no plans to call Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

As tensions continue to brew between Russia, Ukraine, and the West, Moscow has once again reiterated that it is not planning any attack on Ukraine.

However, "Russia 'will be forced to respond, including with military-technical measures,' if there are no US security guarantees," the Russian foreign ministry said.

