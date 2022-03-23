After G8, G20 exclusion for Russia? What's US stand on this

Follow us on Image Source : AP A man with his face painted with colours of the national flags of Russia and Ukraine holds portraits of Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy requesting them to stop the war, in Bhopal.

The US and its allies would consult whether Russia should remain within the G-20 grouping of major economies after its invasion of Ukraine, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said, underlining that it "cannot be business as usual" for Moscow.

"We believe that it cannot be business as usual for Russia in international institutions and in the international community," US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters at a White House news conference when asked about Russia's membership of G-20.

"But as for particular institutions and particular decisions, we'd like to consult with our Allies, consult with our partners in those institutions before making any further pronouncements," Sullivan said.

G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation that plays an important role in global economic governance.

Sullivan said that when the President announced that the United States was going to ban the import of Russian oil and gas, he was very clear.

"He said that the United States is uniquely positioned: We are an energy producer. We can do this. We can take this step of banning the import of Russian oil and gas and coal and be able to withstand it, have resilience against it," he said.

"But he also recognised quite explicitly in that statement that some of our European Allies and partners would not be able to follow suit, and he was not going to pressure them to do so," he added.

"From his perspective, what we have achieved with our European partners -- in terms of financial sanctions, export controls, and other measures to hit the Russian economy have had an unprecedented impact on a large economy at a scale we have never seen before," he said.

"So, he believes that that is in fact increasing the costs on Russia; it is sharpening the choice for Russia. And he feels very good about where things stand today in terms of the unity and resolve of the Western alliance on sanctions," Sullivan said.

