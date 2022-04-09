UK PM Boris Johnson meets Zelensky in Kyiv amid Russia Ukraine tensions

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@UKREMBLONDON UK PM Boris Johnson meets Zelensky in Kyiv amid Russia Ukraine tension

United Kingdom President Boris Johnson on Saturday met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine's capital city Kyiv, amid the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The embassy of Ukraine to the UK tweeted a picture of both leaders having a discussion. Meanwhile, Johnson said that he traveled to Ukraine to meet with President Zelenskyy to show solidarity.

Meanwhile, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on Friday voiced her “frustration” at the slow process of rehousing Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian conflict.

The Indian-origin minister was speaking with reference to the latest UK Home Office figures, which show the government has granted 41,000 visas to Ukrainians fleeing the war zone but of those only around a quarter at 12,500 have reached the UK.

In an interview with CBS' “60 Minutes” that aired Friday, Zelensky said his country's security service has intercepted communications of Russian troops that provide evidence of war crimes.

Ten humanitarian corridors for civilian evacuations are to open in Ukraine's east on Saturday, according to Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk. The corridors will allow residents to leave a number of cities in the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia.

